Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €49.38 ($53.67) and last traded at €48.58 ($52.80). 312,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.48 ($52.70).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on Talanx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Talanx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Talanx Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.20 and a 200 day moving average of €43.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Stories

