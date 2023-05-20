Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16,418.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 1,223,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,250,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 799,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

