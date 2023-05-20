Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

TPR stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $371,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

