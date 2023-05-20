TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $5.90. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 5,322 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Rating)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.