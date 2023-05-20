Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 1.1%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.11). Approximately 96,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 134,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.13).

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.62.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

Taylor Maritime Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.