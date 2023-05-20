TD Securities Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$77.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CCL Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

