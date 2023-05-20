Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Up 1.3%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.76). 19,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 398,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.70).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on TM17. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.14) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Team17 Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £554.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 425.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Insider Activity at Team17 Group
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Featured Stories
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.