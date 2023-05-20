Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Shares Up 1.3%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.76). 19,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 398,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.70).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM17. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.14) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The company has a market cap of £554.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 425.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,355.58). Corporate insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

