TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FTI opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.