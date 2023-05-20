TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 981,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.