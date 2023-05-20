TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 27,586.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 641.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

