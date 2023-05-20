Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $3.19 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

