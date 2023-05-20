Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Lifted to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has $7.40 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.10.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

