Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after acquiring an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 936.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 357,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

