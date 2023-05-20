Terex (NYSE:TEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of TEX opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Terex will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 138,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $8,026,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,486 shares in the company, valued at $31,862,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 138,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $8,026,740.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,862,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,053 shares of company stock worth $12,468,638. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,016,000 after acquiring an additional 362,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after buying an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Terex by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

