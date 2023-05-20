TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.95 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $147.95 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00054501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,640,136 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,109,004 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

