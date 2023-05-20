TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.01

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.01 and traded as high as C$28.48. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$27.55, with a volume of 5,269 shares traded.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

About TerraVest Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

