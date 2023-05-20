Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,982,181 shares.
Tertiary Minerals Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.45.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile
Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.
