The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,441.80 in Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 8,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,441.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,210.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58.

On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $33,035.64.

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52.

The Arena Group Price Performance

NYSE:AREN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 87,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,653. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $1,612,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

