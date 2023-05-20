The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.44

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.44 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 100.80 ($1.26). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,135,628 shares changing hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -715.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.