The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.44

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.44 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 100.80 ($1.26). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,135,628 shares changing hands.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -715.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 3.67.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
