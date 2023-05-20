The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.

Cato Stock Performance

NYSE CATO opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Cato has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cato in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cato

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cato by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cato by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cato by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cato by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

