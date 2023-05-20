The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of SCHW opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

