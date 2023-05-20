The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $67.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

