The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.17

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $9.89. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 18,847 shares traded.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89,768 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 63,372 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

