The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.17

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $9.89. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 18,847 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
