The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Cut by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $326.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

