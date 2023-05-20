The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $106,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.49. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.