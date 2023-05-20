The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $290.88 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.05.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.