The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 35,483 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 35,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,245,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.

NYSE HHC opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

