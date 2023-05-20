The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 35,483 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 35,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,245,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.
  • On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.
  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.
  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.
  • On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.95 per share, for a total transaction of $93,912.35.
  • On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $658,123.08.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE HHC opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Articles

