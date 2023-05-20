The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.61 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

