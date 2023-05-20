Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $738.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading

