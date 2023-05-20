Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.22 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,992,196.558561 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02818825 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,666,887.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

