Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) vs. RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -0.67% -0.23% RenaissanceRe -1.61% 11.89% 1.53%

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million N/A $4.80 million N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $6.36 billion 1.37 -$1.06 billion ($3.62) -54.93

This table compares Till Capital and RenaissanceRe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RenaissanceRe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Till Capital and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 3 1 0 2.00

RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $206.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Till Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

(Get Rating)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill Alexander Currie on June 7, 1993, and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.