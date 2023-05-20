TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMST opened at $17.78 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.