TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TMST opened at $17.78 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
