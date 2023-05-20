tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 3.2%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). Approximately 77,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,051,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

Several analysts have issued reports on TBLD shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.08. The company has a market capitalization of £100.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,237.50.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

