Titon Holdings Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Titon Stock Performance

Shares of LON TON opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,912.50 and a beta of 0.05. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

