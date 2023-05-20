Titon’s (TON) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:TON traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 76.50 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,149. The company has a market cap of £8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,912.50 and a beta of 0.05. Titon has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

