TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-3.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. TJX Companies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,613 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,372,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.