Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. 455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Topcon Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Topcon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.