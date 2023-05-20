TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Shares Up 0.9%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55.79 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55.73 ($0.70). 979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,482,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.25 ($0.69).

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a €0.74 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,946.67%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

