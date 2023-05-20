TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOWN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after acquiring an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $18,040,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 537,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

