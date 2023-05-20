Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $120.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 684,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Townsquare Media by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian PR LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth about $3,360,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.