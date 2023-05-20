TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.74. 621,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,954. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,855,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,992,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.