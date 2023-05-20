TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCON. Maxim Group dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 174,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 178,707 shares of company stock valued at $243,764 over the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

