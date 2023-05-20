Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

The Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (TWIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks current income across a broad range of domestic assets, including dividend paying stocks, preferred securities, high yield bonds, and REITs. The actively managed fund has a great deal of leeway in terms of individual security selection and duration.

