TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. Atb Cap Markets downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.7 %

RNW stock opened at C$12.79 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7813073 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

