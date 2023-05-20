Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

TCI opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 96.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

