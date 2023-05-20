TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $980.00 at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $822.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.93. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group



TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

