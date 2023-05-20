Tredje AP fonden Acquires 975 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $267.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $261.01 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.