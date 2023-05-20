Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 93.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

