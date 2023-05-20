Tredje AP fonden Buys 5,162 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $251.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.