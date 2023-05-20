Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $278.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

